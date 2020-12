You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Active Military Member From Florida Charged In Rockford Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed 3



A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that left three dead and three wounded at a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night, police say. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:24 Published 19 minutes ago 3 Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting At Rockford Bowling Alley



Police said a shooter was in custody late Saturday. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:23 Published 14 hours ago

Related news from verified sources 3 Dead in Shooting at Illinois Bowling Alley, Police Say Three others were wounded in what the police said was most likely a random act.

NYTimes.com 3 hours ago