Authorities Name Suspect In Nashville Blast After Searching His Home
Sunday, 27 December 2020 () By Ken Bredemeier
U.S. authorities said Sunday they are investigating a 63-year-old man named Anthony Warner in connection with the Christmas dawn explosion that rocked a commercial district in the southern city of Nashville, Tennessee.
Investigators on Saturday searched Warner’s home in the suburb of Antioch about 18...
When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed.
Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn..