Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Authorities Name Suspect In Nashville Blast After Searching His Home

Eurasia Review Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Authorities Name Suspect In Nashville Blast After Searching His HomeBy Ken Bredemeier

U.S. authorities said Sunday they are investigating a 63-year-old man named Anthony Warner in connection with the Christmas dawn explosion that rocked a commercial district in the southern city of Nashville, Tennessee.

Investigators on Saturday searched Warner’s home in the suburb of Antioch about 18...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Authorities investigate Nashville explosion

Authorities investigate Nashville explosion 02:20

 Authorities are continuing to investigate Nashville explosion

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing [Video]

'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing

When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed. Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Mount Airy Family Visiting Nashville Describe Being Woken By Blast Christmas Morning [Video]

Mount Airy Family Visiting Nashville Describe Being Woken By Blast Christmas Morning

The family says authorities have roped off the explosion site for blocks.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:43Published
FBI searching home after Nashville blast [Video]

FBI searching home after Nashville blast

Authorities are searching several properties in connection with a massive explosion in Nashville, Tenn., early Christmas Day.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Authorities Name Suspect In Nashville Blast; Suspect Explosion Was A Suicide Bombing

 A city official told NPR that forensic investigators are now trying to match DNA from human remains found at the blast site to DNA collected from a home searched...
NPR

Police say Tenn. resident under investigation in Nashville blast 

 Authorities on Saturday searched the home of Anthony Q. Warner, 63. Several neighbors described seeing a RV, similar to the one that blew up Christmas morning,...
Washington Post