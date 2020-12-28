Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man charged in US bowling alley shooting that killed three

New Zealand Herald Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Man charged in US bowling alley shooting that killed threeA U.S. Army special forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, authorities said Sunday.Winnebago County State's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting

Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting 00:54

 A suspect has been arrested after three people were killed and three others were injured in a nighttime shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the United States of America

Gottlieb sees "grim month ahead" as virus surges along coasts

 Cases are rising in Massachusetts, California, New York and Florida, Gottlieb said.
CBS News

Waiting for Joe Biden: How to make it through the final, awful days of Donald Trump

 Marie Antoinette had nothing on Trump, who flew to Florida and hit the links after pardoning cronies and upending a desperately needed COVID relief deal.
USATODAY.com

Ace Hood's Wife Gifted Him Custom Plaques to Celebrate Independent Success

 Ace Hood -- one of DJ Khaled's former artists -- was given an awesome Christmas gift to celebrate his success since going fully independent ... and it comes..
TMZ.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: US President Donald Trump golfs for Christmas as relief bill hangs in balance

 US President Donald Trump spent his Christmas golfing in Florida as a government shutdown looms and Covid-19 relief hangs in the balance.Trump, at his Mar-a-Lago..
New Zealand Herald

Illinois Illinois State in the midwestern United States

AP Top Stories December 27

 Here's the latest for Sunday, December 27th: Trump delays bill signing as jobless aid expires; Tennessee man under investigation for Christmas Day bombing; Man..
USATODAY.com
Suspect charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting [Video]

Suspect charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting

An arrest has been made in a deadly bowling alley shooting in Rockford, Illinois, that authorities described as a "completely random act." Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:48Published

Active Army member charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting

 Duke Webb, 37, was also charged with attempted murder for the shooting that left three dead and three others wounded.
CBS News

'Rest in peace hero': Illinois K-9 officer Loki killed in the line of duty during traffic stop

 K-9 officer Loki had been with the Boone County Sheriff's Office in Illinois since September 2019, authorities told USA TODAY.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Green Beret From Florida Charged In Rockford Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed 3 [Video]

Green Beret From Florida Charged In Rockford Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed 3

A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that left three dead and three wounded at a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night, police say.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:22Published
Active Military Member From Florida Charged In Rockford Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed 3 [Video]

Active Military Member From Florida Charged In Rockford Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed 3

A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that left three dead and three wounded at a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night, police say.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:24Published
3 people killed in shooting at Illinois bowling alley [Video]

3 people killed in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Robot Lawyer Faces Legal Troubles of Its Own

Robot Lawyer Faces Legal Troubles of Its Own An Illinois consumer says that on Sept. 26 he received a number of text messages on his cellphone from a company named DoNotPay, Inc., attempting to solicit his...
MacNewsWorld

Active military member charged with murder in Illinois bowling alley shooting

 Duke Webb, 37, was also charged with attempted murder for the shooting that left three dead and three others wounded.
Upworthy

High school sports: Four parents sue Gov. Pritzker, IHSA over winter sports cancellation

 Four parents of Illinois high school athletes filed a lawsuit against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois High School...
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.com