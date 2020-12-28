Man charged in US bowling alley shooting that killed three
A U.S. Army special forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded, authorities said Sunday.Winnebago County State's...
