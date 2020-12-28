Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: China sentences journalist Zhang Zhan who reported on outbreak to 4 years

New Zealand Herald Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: China sentences journalist Zhang Zhan who reported on outbreak to 4 yearsA Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of "picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said.The Pudong New...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: China jails citizen journalist for her reports on Wuhan | Oneindia News

China jails citizen journalist for her reports on Wuhan | Oneindia News 01:32

 A Chinese citizen journalist will be jailed for 4 years for reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in WUhan. 37-yr-old Zhang Zhan was detained in Shanghai in May. her lawyer says she may not survive as she has been on hunger strike for most of the period till now. #ZhangZhan #ChineseMedia #Wuhan

Pudong Pudong district of Shanghai, China

