Covid 19 coronavirus: China sentences journalist Zhang Zhan who reported on outbreak to 4 years
A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of "picking fights and provoking trouble," one of her lawyers said.
A Chinese citizen journalist will be jailed for 4 years for reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in WUhan. 37-yr-old Zhang Zhan was detained in Shanghai in May. her lawyer says she may not survive as she has been on hunger strike for most of the period till now.
Zhang Zhan, 37, an independent Chinese journalist who reported from Wuhan at the height of the initial coronavirus outbreak, has been jailed for four years by a Shanghai court, her lawyer said. She was..