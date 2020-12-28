Covid 19 coronavirus: China sentences journalist Zhang Zhan who reported on outbreak to 4 years

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 8 hours ago China jails citizen journalist for her reports on Wuhan | Oneindia News 01:32 A Chinese citizen journalist will be jailed for 4 years for reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in WUhan. 37-yr-old Zhang Zhan was detained in Shanghai in May. her lawyer says she may not survive as she has been on hunger strike for most of the period till now. #ZhangZhan #ChineseMedia #Wuhan