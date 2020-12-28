Global  
 

Chinese journalist faces 5 years in prison for Wuhan coronavirus reporting

Jerusalem Post Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Chinese journalist faces 5 years in prison for Wuhan coronavirus reportingAt the onset of the outbreak, Zhang shared recorded and shared livestream reports as well as written accounts of the novel coronavirus as it barreled throughout China - primarily in Wuhan.
