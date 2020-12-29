EU Clears Way For China Investment Pact
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
(EurActiv) -- EU member states gave political backing to Brussels’ planned investment pact with China on Monday (28 December), clearing the way for a deal between the world’s biggest economic blocs.
At a meeting of ambassadors, the German EU presidency noted no member had “raised a stop sign and the way for a political...
