EU Clears Way For China Investment Pact

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
EU Clears Way For China Investment Pact(EurActiv) -- EU member states gave political backing to Brussels’ planned investment pact with China on Monday (28 December), clearing the way for a deal between the world’s biggest economic blocs.

At a meeting of ambassadors, the German EU presidency noted no member had “raised a stop sign and the way for a political...
European Union clears way for China investment pact

 The diplomats noted “recent positive developments” in negotiations, with China reportedly addressing concerns over the alleged use of forced labour on its...
