Akron student says more stimulus check money needed



Akron student says more stimulus check money needed Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:39 Published 17 hours ago

Second stimulus payment could provide relief for struggling South Floridians



A second COVID-19 stimulus bill has been approved by Congress and President Donald Trump as some benefits have either expired or were set to expire at the end of December. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:58 Published 18 hours ago