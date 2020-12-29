Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; 5 deaths reported
A strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, destroying buildings and sending panicked people fleeing into rubble-covered streets in a town southeast of the capital. Authorities said five people were killed and at least 20...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Croatia country in Southeast Europe
Strong earthquake hits Croatia, girl killed
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:38Published
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; deaths reportedAuthorities said at least two people, including a girl, were killed and at least 20 people were injured.
CBS News
Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:50Published
Croatia earthquake: Rescue efforts under way in PetrinjaA magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the town of Petrinja, with reports of many injuries.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources