Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; 5 deaths reported

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; 5 deaths reportedA strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, destroying buildings and sending panicked people fleeing into rubble-covered streets in a town southeast of the capital. Authorities said five people were killed and at least 20...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Tremors felt in neighbouring countries as strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

Tremors felt in neighbouring countries as strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia 01:01

 A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit central Croatia, 46 kilometres (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb on Tuesday (December 29).One dead, several injured and damaged buildings have been reported in the area.

Strong earthquake hits Croatia, girl killed

Strong earthquake hits Croatia, girl killed

Buildings in central Croatia collapse as earthquake is felt throughout the country and in neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; deaths reported

 Authorities said at least two people, including a girl, were killed and at least 20 people were injured.
Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia

Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia

Buildings in central Croatia collapse as earthquake is felt throughout the country and in neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia.

Croatia earthquake: Rescue efforts under way in Petrinja

 A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the town of Petrinja, with reports of many injuries.
Footage shows aftermath of powerful earthquake in Croatia

Footage shows aftermath of powerful earthquake in Croatia

Croatia has been hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS), causing major damage to Petrinja, a town close to its epicenter. CNN affiliate N1 reports the..

Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake

Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday (December 28) with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported, citing data from the..

Pond water shakes as magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes southern Philippines

Pond water shakes as magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes southern Philippines

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Croatia

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Croatia Watch VideoA 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, causing major damage to homes and buildings in a town southeast of the capital Zagreb. The...
Strong earthquake strikes Croatia, Slovenia shuts power nuclear plant as precaution

 An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in Croatia on Tuesday, with the emergency services saying many people had been injured and video footage showing...
