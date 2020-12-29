Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; deaths reported
Authorities said at least two people, including a girl, were killed and at least 20 people were injured.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Croatia country in Southeast Europe
Strong earthquake hits Croatia, girl killed
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:38Published
Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:50Published
Croatia earthquake: Rescue efforts under way in PetrinjaA magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the town of Petrinja, with reports of many injuries.
BBC News
Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources