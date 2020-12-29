Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; deaths reported

CBS News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Authorities said at least two people, including a girl, were killed and at least 20 people were injured.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Croatia Croatia country in Southeast Europe

Strong earthquake hits Croatia, girl killed [Video]

Strong earthquake hits Croatia, girl killed

Buildings in central Croatia collapse as earthquake is felt throughout the country and in neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:38Published
Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia [Video]

Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia

Buildings in central Croatia collapse as earthquake is felt throughout the country and in neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published

Croatia earthquake: Rescue efforts under way in Petrinja

 A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the town of Petrinja, with reports of many injuries.
BBC News
Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake [Video]

Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday (December 28) with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported, citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Living room shakes during strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake in central Croatia [Video]

Living room shakes during strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake in central Croatia

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday (December 29).The epicentre was located 46 kilometres (17 miles) southeast of the capital Zagreb.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
Tremors felt in neighbouring countries as strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia [Video]

Tremors felt in neighbouring countries as strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit central Croatia, 46 kilometres (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb on Tuesday (December 29).One dead, several injured and damaged buildings have been reported in the area.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has hit Croatia [Video]

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has hit Croatia

An earthquake has hit Croatia near Zagreb, with reports of at least one death, many injuries and damaged buildings near Zagreb.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Croatia

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Croatia Watch VideoA 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, causing major damage to homes and buildings in a town southeast of the capital Zagreb. The...
Newsy Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSky NewsVOA NewsJerusalem PostBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.comCBC.caIndiaTimesBBC NewsUpworthyDeutsche Welleeuronews

Strong earthquake strikes Croatia, Slovenia shuts power nuclear plant as precaution

 An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in Croatia on Tuesday, with the emergency services saying many people had been injured and video footage showing...
The Age Also reported by •DNAVOA NewsJerusalem PostBelfast TelegraphCBC.caDeutsche Welle