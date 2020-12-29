Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; deaths reported

Strong earthquake hits Croatia, girl killed Buildings in central Croatia collapse as earthquake is felt throughout the country and in neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the town of Petrinja, with reports of many injuries.

Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday (December 28) with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported, citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

