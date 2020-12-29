US And UK Are Optimistic Indicators For COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake

The number of people in the US and UK willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is rising, according to the latest World Economic Forum-Ipsos survey Global Attitudes on a COVID-19 Vaccine, conducted in the days following the first vaccinations in both countries.
