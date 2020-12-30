Global  
 

Sydney tightens COVID-19 restrictions ahead of New Year's Eve

Japan Today Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Australian authorities restricted movement and tightened curbs on gatherings in Sydney on Wednesday, hoping to avoid a coronavirus "super-spreader" event during the city's New Year's Eve celebrations, after…
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
News video: New Year's Eve Celebration on Main Street cancelled

New Year's Eve Celebration on Main Street cancelled

 The Tupelo Main Street Association will not be hosting it's New Year's Eve community event.

New Year's Eve celebrations will be different this year. Here's what you can and can't do in Sydney and around Australia

 As NSW deals with a growing COVID-19 cluster on Sydney's Northern Beaches, here is an overview of the restrictions in place for New Year’s Eve celebrations...
SBS

NSW records five new coronavirus cases linked to the Northern Beaches as NYE restrictions revealed

 Stay-at-home orders will stay in place until at least 9 January for the northern zone of Sydney's Northern Beaches, with a small reprieve for New Year's Eve.
SBS Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldBrisbane Times