US judge Robert Pratt mocks Donald Trump's pardons for 'Republicans, convicted child murderers and turkeys'

Biden criticises pace of vaccine rollout and vows acceleration



President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the paceof distributing Covid-19 vaccines, predicting “things will get worse beforethey get better” in regard to the pandemic. “We need to be honest — the nextfew weeks and months are going to be very tough, very tough for our nation.Maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic,” Mr Biden said during remarksin Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.

