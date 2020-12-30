Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records three new community cases, ending 61-day clear streak

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records three new community cases, ending 61-day clear streakVictoria's streak of 61 days without a single case of Covid-19 in the community has reportedly come to an end.Three cases were reported to authorities in Melbourne on Wednesday afternoon, none of which are in hotel quarantine.Australia's...
Melbourne Test: An incredible win by a talented, confident and strong-minded group of individuals

Melbourne Test: An incredible win by a talented, confident and strong-minded group of individuals India and the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) go together like Chicken Masala and Basmati rice. Perhaps, that should read an aroused India and the MCG combine...
Mid-Day

Melbourne Test: Full marks to Ajinkya Rahane

Melbourne Test: Full marks to Ajinkya Rahane India deserve all the accolades coming their way for the excellent manner in which they have levelled the series at 1-1, barely a week after their debacle in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Three COVID-19 cases detected in Melbourne, ending zero-case streak

 Three people in Melbourne have been diagnosed with COVID-19, ending the state’s two-month streak of zero locally-acquired cases
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •DNA