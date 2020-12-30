Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records three new community cases, ending 61-day clear streak
Victoria's streak of 61 days without a single case of Covid-19 in the community has reportedly come to an end.Three cases were reported to authorities in Melbourne on Wednesday afternoon, none of which are in hotel quarantine.Australia's...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID vaccine: UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford University coronavirus jab for use
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:58Published
Pastor Plans L.A. Skid Row Celebrations in Defiance of COVID RestrictionsAn evangelical Christian singer is coming to COVID-ravaged Los Angeles to spread more than holiday cheer. It's unbelievable ... as L.A. fast approaches 10,000..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 72,548
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira turns 2, mom Ritika shares adorable post | Watch
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44Published
Exclusive: Melbourne man 'thought he would die' in alleged Uber stabbingShawn Sauvarin is warning other Uber passengers to take extra care after he was allegedly stabbed by his Uber driver on Christmas Day.
SBS
Melbourne man 'thought he would die' in alleged Uber stabbingShawn Sauvarin is warning other Uber passengers to take extra care after he was allegedly stabbed by his Uber driver on Christmas Day.
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources