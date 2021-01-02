Richard Berthelsen: The shrinking Royal Family in 2020 and 2021

Richard Berthelsen: The shrinking Royal Family in 2020 and 2021

CTV News

Published

Thanks to the departures from public life of three prominent family members, as well as the retirement of the Duke of Edinburgh in 2017, the size of the Royal Family is diminishing, CTV's royal commentator Richard Berthelsen writes.

Full Article