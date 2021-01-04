Tanya Roberts not actually dead, former Bond girl's reps reverse statement
After initially confirming the 'A View to Kill' and 'That '70s Show' star's death, a rep for Tanya Roberts now tells EW she is still alive.Full Article
Tanya Roberts is reportedly still alive! The former Bond girl and That 70s Show actress was reported dead over the weekend, after..