Republican attorney on Trump’s call to Georgia officials resigns from law firm
Published
Cleta Mitchell left her partnership position at Foley & Lardner one day after the firm issued a statement expressing concern about...Full Article
Published
Cleta Mitchell left her partnership position at Foley & Lardner one day after the firm issued a statement expressing concern about...Full Article
During the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency of the United States, the world has witnessed his administration’s disregard..
XMAS 11PM SHOW