Texas congresswoman introduces Articles of Impeachment against President Trump
Published
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), a senior member of the House committees on Judiciary, Homeland Security and the Budget, has...Full Article
Published
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), a senior member of the House committees on Judiciary, Homeland Security and the Budget, has...Full Article
Fourteen police officers injured. Two hospitalized.
Hatred is disorientating, and becomes, over time, a form of enduring fanaticism. The attacks on US President Donald Trump tend to..