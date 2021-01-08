Politics live updates: Dominion sues lawyer Sidney Powell for $1.3 billion
Published
“I wish he would just do what Nixon did and that's step down,” former Secretary of State Colin Powell said in an interview on NBC.Full Article
Published
“I wish he would just do what Nixon did and that's step down,” former Secretary of State Colin Powell said in an interview on NBC.Full Article
The voting machine firm says lawyer Sidney Powell had made “wild accusations” that it had rigged the presidential election for..