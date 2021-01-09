Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Receive the Covid-19 Vaccine
Published
Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, were vaccinated at Windsor Castle, but it remains unclear which vaccine they received.Full Article
Published
Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, were vaccinated at Windsor Castle, but it remains unclear which vaccine they received.Full Article
The queen wanted to go public with news of their COVID-19 vaccinations to dispel further speculation or inaccuracies about whether..
The 94-year-old monarch decided to release the health information about her and Prince Philip publicly to prevent any..