Why Kamala Harris' Vogue cover is trending on social media
Published
Kamala Harris is Vogue’s new cover girl — but it isn’t winning her any votes. The vice president-elect appears on the February front of...Full Article
Published
Kamala Harris is Vogue’s new cover girl — but it isn’t winning her any votes. The vice president-elect appears on the February front of...Full Article
Kerry Washington has defended Eva Longoria after her friend was attacked for appearing to compare the voter turnout of females in..