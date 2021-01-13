Denver Broncos sign George Paton to six-year deal for General Manager
The Denver Broncos have found John Elway’s replacement at General Manager. They are finalizing a deal with George Paton.Full Article
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (AP) — The Denver Broncos have finalized a three-year, $7 million deal with free agent punter Sam Martin, the..