Russia withdraws from Open Skies Treaty after U.S. departure
Published
Russia said Friday it will withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over military facilities following the U.S. exit from the pact.Full Article
Published
Russia said Friday it will withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over military facilities following the U.S. exit from the pact.Full Article
Russia said on Friday it will withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over military facilities following..