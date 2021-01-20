Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs charged in deadly Capitol riots
Published
A self-described leader of the Proud Boys was charged Wednesday in the Capitol riots; authorities said Joseph Biggs encouraged other extremists.Full Article
Published
A self-described leader of the Proud Boys was charged Wednesday in the Capitol riots; authorities said Joseph Biggs encouraged other extremists.Full Article
The FBI on Wednesday arrested a Florida-based member of the right-wing Proud Boys group on charges of storming the U.S. Capitol two..