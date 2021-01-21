Donald Trump penned a 'very generous' letter to Joe Biden, viral note hits the internet

US President Joe Biden has claimed that his predecessor Donald Trump has left him a "very generous" letter in the Oval Office before departing the White House. It is customary for outgoing Presidents to write their successors a letter and leave it for them on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. "The President wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday.