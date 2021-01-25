Chicago Teachers Union Defies Reopening Order

Watch VideoThe third-largest school district in the U.S. pushed back its plan for thousands of teachers to return to the classroom Monday after the Chicago Teachers Union voted to defy its reopening orders.
Chicago Public Schools wants to get kids back into the physical classroom, for months it's been saying that students'...
