India to permanently ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok
Published
The government had banned 59 Chinese apps in June end last year referring to them as being 'prejudicial' to Indias sovereignty,...Full Article
Published
The government had banned 59 Chinese apps in June end last year referring to them as being 'prejudicial' to Indias sovereignty,...Full Article
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the government's decision to ban Chinese apps. He said that the Modi government would..
The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and..