Two members of the Proud Boys face conspiracy charges in US Capitol riot
Published
The Justice Department on Friday announced conspiracy charges against two members of the far-right Proud Boys who allegedly participated...Full Article
Published
The Justice Department on Friday announced conspiracy charges against two members of the far-right Proud Boys who allegedly participated...Full Article
[NFA] Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law..
Two Florida men, including a self-described organizer for the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were arrested Wednesday on..