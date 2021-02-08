Judge agrees to release prominent Proud Boys leader facing Capitol riot charges
Published
A federal judge in Seattle on Monday decided that a Proud Boys leader on the West Coast, Ethan Nordean, should be released pending...Full Article
Published
A federal judge in Seattle on Monday decided that a Proud Boys leader on the West Coast, Ethan Nordean, should be released pending...Full Article
Two prominent members of the Proud Boys face new conspiracy charges related to the US Capitol riot, as the Justice Department laid..