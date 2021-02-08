Democrats to open Trump impeachment trial by recounting Capitol attack
Impeachment managers will present scene in harrowing detail using video and audio recordingsFull Article
On the eve of his impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol attack, Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday..
The Senate trial for now twice-impeached former President Donald Trump is set to begin this week, with little doubt over the..