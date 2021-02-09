Whether it was the power of her prayers or her T-cells that did it, 116-year-old French nun Lucile Randon has survived Covid-19.The nun, whose religious name is Sister Andre, is the second-oldest known living person in the world,...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: French nun Sister Andre, 116, survives virus
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Europe’s Oldest Person Survives Covid-19 & Celebrates 117th Birthday This Week
Buzz60
Europe’s oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, survived Covid-19 and is celebrating her 117th birthday this week. Buzz60’s..
116-year-old nun, Europe's oldest person, survives Covid-19
Bleacher Report AOL
116-year-old French nun survives coronavirus
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Europe's oldest person survives Covid just before 117th birthday
Having battled coronavirus, French nun Sister Andre will celebrate her 117th birthday this week.
BBC News
Was it T-cells or prayer? 116-year-old nun survives COVID-19
PARIS (AP) — Whether it was the power of her prayers or her T-cells that did it, 116-year-old French nun Lucile Randon has..
SeattlePI.com