All the new details of the Capitol siege from Trump's impeachment trial
House managers revealed new police body camera videos, radio transmissions and Capitol security video at the impeachment trial Wednesday.Full Article
House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump's impeachment trial for inciting the deadly siege of the Capitol played chilling security..
Two-thirds of the Senate needs to agree to impeach the former president.