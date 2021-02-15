Daytona 500 2021 Results: Michael McDowell Wins After Avoiding Final-Lap Crash

Daytona 500 2021 Results: Michael McDowell Wins After Avoiding Final-Lap Crash

Upworthy

Published

Michael McDowell won the first Daytona 500 of his career and prevented history in the process. It appeared as if Denny Hamlin was...

Full Article