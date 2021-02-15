Kremlin interested in Elon Musk's suggestion to Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin found it interesting that Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for an online conversation, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "We want to figure it out first. Putin does not use social networks, he does not run them. In general, this is an interesting proposal, but we need to understand what is being proposed," he said. On February 14, Elon Musk tweeted a post about an application for voice communication and online conferences. Musk tagged, among others, Kremlin's English-language account @KremlinRussia_E.