Iraq rocket attack kills contractor, wounds US service member
Published
Antony Blinken said he's "outraged" by the attack that killed a contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and others.Full Article
Published
Antony Blinken said he's "outraged" by the attack that killed a contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and others.Full Article
A rocket attack at a U.S.-led military base in Kurdish northern Iraq on Monday killed a civilian contractor and wounded five other..
One US service member...