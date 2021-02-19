Uber drivers are workers not self-employed, Supreme Court rules
Published
The decision could mean thousands of Uber drivers are set to receive minimum wage and holiday pay.Full Article
Published
The decision could mean thousands of Uber drivers are set to receive minimum wage and holiday pay.Full Article
Uber has lost its latest legal battle after the Supreme Court ruled drivers should be classed as workers, not independent..
The saga of whether Uber and other gig-working drivers are full-time employees or independent contractors is never-ending. However,..