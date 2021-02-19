Watch VideoWe've seen viral videos of brutal attacks on elderly Asian Americans in recent weeks — part of a rise in anti-Asian violence. On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the heads of the Black and Hispanic caucuses joined Asian Pacific American lawmakers to denounce this violence and talk about solutions. The...Full Article
Democrats Condemn Racist Violence After Attacks On Asian Americans
DOJ to probe rise in attacks on Asian Americans
The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it would investigate the rising tide of hate crimes in America, as Asian Americans have..
Bay Area Rappers Unite To Condemn Rise In Attacks Against Asian-American Seniors
Bay Area rappers China Mac and Mistah Fab team up to promote unity in the wake of violent attacks against Asians in San Francisco..
