Two Myanmar protesters killed by police fire, reports say
Two anti-coup protesters were shot dead by riot police who fired live rounds Saturday in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, local media reported.Full Article
Police in Myanmar opened fire on protesters in Mandalay today (February 20) killing at least two protesters and injuring several..
Protesters in Myanmar kept up demands on Monday for the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and an end to military..