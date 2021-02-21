Trump to make first public appearance at CPAC in Florida next week
Trump is set to speak about the future of the Republican party and attack President Biden's migration policies in his first public appearance.Full Article
Former President Donald Trump will be making his first appearance since leaving office next week in Orlando.
