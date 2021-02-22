House panel advances Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 aid bill
Published
The House Budget Committee on Monday advanced President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on a 19-16 party-line vote.Full Article
Published
The House Budget Committee on Monday advanced President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on a 19-16 party-line vote.Full Article
An immigration bill from Joe Biden's White House unveiled virtually includes aid in an attempt to address the cause of migration by..
Stimulus hopes for local municipalities