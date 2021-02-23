Boeing 757 heading to Seattle makes emergency landing in Salt Lake City due to "engine issues"
A Boeing 757 operated by Delta Air Lines made an emergency landing Monday evening after experiencing left-engine issues.Full Article
A spokesperson for Delta told FOX News that Flight 2123 "landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance"..