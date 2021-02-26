Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer reportedly in stable condition
Lady Gaga's "selfless" dog walker Ryan Fischer, who was shot by crooks who stole two of her beloved pooches, is reportedly well enough
Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of two of her French bulldogs after thieves shot her dog walker and..
Ryan Fischer was shot while walking Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs Koji and Gustav, who were stolen in the attack.