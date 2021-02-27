Lady Gaga to Reward $500,000 to Woman Who Found Her Stolen Dogs

Update Feb. 27 at 11:45 a.m. PT: Lady Gaga is making good on her promise to reward $500,000 to anyone who found her two beloved French bulldogs that were stolen Wednesday night, according to TMZ. The woman, believed by a law enforcement source to be a Good Samaritan, found the two canines tied to a pole miles from the scene of the crime.



The two dogs, Koji and Gustav, that were stolen Wednesday have been recovered unharmed on Friday, Los Angeles police told AP.



According to Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division, a woman brought the dogs to LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station Friday evening. Tippet said that the woman appears to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the robbery that involved the dogwalker being shot. It is unclear if she will receive the $500,000 reward Gaga offered for their return.



Representatives for Lady Gaga went to the police station and retrieved the dogs after confirming they were, indeed, here.



The incident happened Wednesday night just before 10 p.m. PT. The LAPD said in a statement that Ryan Fischer was walking Gaga’s three dogs when a four-door white Nissan Altima pulled up beside him, two suspects jumped out, surrounded him and demanded he turn over the dogs. A struggle ensued and one of the assailants shot Fischer in the chest before grabbing two of the three dogs before fleeing the scene.



“Suspect-1 is described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” the LAPD said. “Suspect-2 is further described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing.”



Fischer is expected to make a full recovery, the family of the victim said in a statement to Rolling Stone.



Gaga is currently in Italy, preparing to shoot her new film with Ridley Scott, playing Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife to Maurizio Gucci, alongside Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Adam Driver. The singer’s dogs are well known to her fans at this point, as the pups pop up on her social media quite often.







