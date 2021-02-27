Basketball Officials Probing Complaint That Jeremy Lin Was Called 'Coronavirus' On Court
“Being a 9-year NBA veteran doesn’t protect me from being called ‘coronavirus’ on the court,” an angry Lin wrote of increasing racism...Full Article
Jeremy Lin is fed up with people acting like anti-Asian American racism doesn't exist -- saying he's personally experienced the..