Rachel Lindsay deletes Instagram account following harassment from 'Bachelor' fans
Published
The online harassment follows Lindsay's interview with host Chris Harrison, during which he defended current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.Full Article
Published
The online harassment follows Lindsay's interview with host Chris Harrison, during which he defended current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.Full Article
Rachel Lindsay is stepping away from social media due to harassment from Bachelor Nation. The former Bachelorette has disabled her..
Her “Higher Learning” podcast co-host Van Lathan announced why she left.