Rachel Lindsay Disables Her Instagram After ‘Hate’ and ‘Harassing’ From Bachelor Fans
Published
Her podcast co-host Van Lathan said, “Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can’t read the room.”Full Article
Published
Her podcast co-host Van Lathan said, “Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can’t read the room.”Full Article
While catching up with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, "Bachelor" contestant Serena Pitt reacts to Rachel Lindsay deleting her Instagram..
Former “Bachelor” contestant Rachel Lindsay deleted her Instagram account this week after she received a slew of harassing..