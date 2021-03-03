California city believed 1st in U.S. to ban new gas stations
Published
A Northern California city has become what's believed to be the first in the country to ban all new gas stations in an effort to curb carbon emissions.…Full Article
Published
A Northern California city has become what's believed to be the first in the country to ban all new gas stations in an effort to curb carbon emissions.…Full Article
A proposal up for a final vote in Petaluma would ban any new gas stations from being built in the city amid a push toward zero..
City of Fort Wayne hopes to install 27 new electric vehicle charging stations at 10 locations throughout the city. City officials..