White House defends Biden’s ‘Neanderthal thinking’ comment on ending mask mandates
Published
Texas governor Greg Abbott, who lifted face covering requirement, said it was ‘not the type of word a president should be using’Full Article
Published
Texas governor Greg Abbott, who lifted face covering requirement, said it was ‘not the type of word a president should be using’Full Article
[NFA] Alabama's governor on Thursday extended for another month an order mandating residents to wear face masks to protect against..
012720 snow 5-630