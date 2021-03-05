Trump State Department appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Published
The FBI arrested Federico Klein, one of former President Trump’s appointees for State Department, on Thursday in connection with the...Full Article
Published
The FBI arrested Federico Klein, one of former President Trump’s appointees for State Department, on Thursday in connection with the...Full Article
Federico Klein, a former State Department aide, was arrested by the FBI for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at..
The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last month, sparing him from..