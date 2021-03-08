Switzerland's referendum on the wearing of face coverings in public has passed with the narrowest of margins.Final results from Sunday's referendum have shown the controversial measure to have passed, 51.2% to 48.8% for a ban on...Full Article
Switzerland votes to ban face coverings in narrow public referendum
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Switzerland Narrowly Votes To Ban Full-Face Coverings In Public
Eurasia Review
By Domhnall O'Sullivan
A decade after another national vote that banned the building of minarets, Switzerland will..
You might like
More coverage
Swiss to vote on banning face veils
Reuters Studio
Switzerland is holding a referendum on Sunday to ban face coverings in public in a move some have criticized as Islamophobic. Emily..