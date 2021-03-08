‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Getting Turned Into Stage Musical
Published
“The Queen’s Gambit,” the story of a chess prodigy that was a streaming smash for Netflix, may become a musical. Level Forward, has...Full Article
Published
“The Queen’s Gambit,” the story of a chess prodigy that was a streaming smash for Netflix, may become a musical. Level Forward, has...Full Article
Roger Allan Wade talks with Chip, asking nothing more from life -- nothing less
Fans of the The Queen’s Gambit have some exciting news to look forward to. The production company Level Forward has purchased the..